Miami Heat Star Chris Bosh Just Listed His California Mansion For $US14.5 Million

Miami Heat forward Chris Bosh listed his 10,700-square foot villa with Sotheby’s for $US14.5 million yesterday, The L.A. Times first reported.

Located at the top of the knoll in the Palisades Highlands of California, the home has unobstructed views of Topanga Canyon and the Pacific Ocean. Outside, there’s an infinity pool with a swim up bar, plus a full outdoor kitchen with a pizza oven. Inside, you’ll find six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, plus massive walk-in closets, a gym, a home theatre, and a sports bar billiards room.

Bosh bought the property in 2012 for $US9.4 million, and had previously offered it as a $US45,000 a month rental. Donald Glover, known also by his rap moniker Childish Gambino, used the house to record his most recent album, “Because The Internet” (2013). After signing a five-year, $US118 million contract with the Miami Heat this off-season, Bosh must be thinking he no longer needs his California digs.

The 10,700-square foot gated villa sits on 1.5 acres in the Pacific Palisades. Here's the kitchen. And one dining room. One sitting area. The home theatre. A private gym. One of the house's eight bedrooms. And one of multiple, massive walk-in closets. Out back, there's plenty of yard space. Another view of the yard. Plenty of room to soak in the sun. But the best part has to be the infinity pool. There's a full outdoor kitchen, with a pizza oven. And a sunken seating area in the middle of the pool. This shot looks like something out of a resort brochure, not a private home. A covered seating area next to the pool. Another view of the pool, which has a swim up bar. Views extend all the way to the Pacific Ocean. And the house is buried in the mountains. Now check out some other expensive athlete homes. The 28 Most Expensive Homes In Sports >

