Miami Heat Star Chris Bosh Just Listed His California Mansion For $US14.5 Million

Miami Heat forward Chris Bosh listed his 10,700-square foot villa with Sotheby’s for $US14.5 million yesterday, The L.A. Times first reported.
Located at the top of the knoll in the Palisades Highlands of California, the home has unobstructed views of Topanga Canyon and the Pacific Ocean. Outside, there’s an infinity pool with a swim up bar, plus a full outdoor kitchen with a pizza oven. Inside, you’ll find six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, plus massive walk-in closets, a gym, a home theatre, and a sports bar billiards room.
Bosh bought the property in 2012 for $US9.4 million, and had previously offered it as a $US45,000 a month rental. Donald Glover, known also by his rap moniker Childish Gambino, used the house to record his most recent album, “Because The Internet” (2013). After signing a five-year, $US118 million contract with the Miami Heat this off-season, Bosh must be thinking he no longer needs his California digs.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.