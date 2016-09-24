Report: Chris Bosh failed physical after more blood clot complications, and now it looks more like his career is in jeopardy

Chris Bosh’s comeback effort hit a serious snag this week, as the Miami Heat All-Star reportedly failed his physical due to further complications related to his ongoing battle with blood clots.

The Miami Herald reported on Friday that the Heat were expecting to clear Bosh to play this week, but found evidence of some continued clotting during his physical. While Bosh’s latest complications are not life-threatening, the Herald nonetheless reported that they will make his return to the NBA quite unlikely, at least for now.

From the Herald:

The complication involved evidence of some continued clotting and is believed to be related to one of two previous blood clot episodes. Those episodes sidelined Bosh after the All-Star break each of the past two seasons. Though the complication is not considered life-threatening if treated, it requires medication and playing with it is considered unrealistic.

Bosh has ended the past two season prematurely as a result of blood clots. The first clot, in 2015, travelled from his leg to his lung. The second episode, which happened in February 2015, began with pain in his calf.

With Bosh sidelined, his salary situation becomes a bit of a dilemma for the Heat front office. He is due $76 million over the next three seasons, though if he does not return by February 9 — the 1-year anniversary of the last time he played — the Heat would be able to apply to remove Bosh’s salary from their salary cap.

It’s a messy situation, of course, and one that is obviously of secondary importance to Bosh’s health.

