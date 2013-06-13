Chris Bosh On Game 3: 'It Was Worse Than A Horror Movie'

A day after the San Antonio Spurs massacred the Miami Heat 113-77, Heat players and coaches re-watched film of the game.



It did not go well.

Chris Bosh told JA Adande of ESPN about the film of the game, “It was worse than a horror movie.”

Bosh is probably referring to a the second half. The Spurs outscored the Heat 63-33, burying them under an avalanche of 3-pointers.

It was a beheading.

Here’s video of all 16 of San Antonio’s three-pointers:

