Chris Bosh Used The Most Egregious Flop Of The NBA Finals To Draw A Foul On Tim Duncan

The Miami Heat are pulling out all the stops in tonight’s crucial Game 4.



LeBron James is attacking the rim like crazy, Dwyane Wade is flying all over the place on defence, and Chris Bosh is drawing fouls with egregious flops.

Tim Duncan was called for a foul on this play for a moving screen. The referee probably saw Duncan’s arm extend, but Bosh flailing like a wild man probably affected the call as well.

He’ll most certainly be fined for this. It’s like he was diving into a pool:

Bleacher ReportHere’s the full video:

