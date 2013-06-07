10 Images And GIFs That Show Why Chris Bosh's Face Will Be The Star Of The NBA Finals

If the Heat are going to beat the Spurs, they will need both Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh to step up like they did in game seven against the Pacers.



But no matter what happens, Chris Bosh’s Face will almost certainly leave its mark on the NBA Finals.

Whether he is screaming, goofing, or videobombing, there is just something about Bosh’s face that is mesmerizing.

Below we will take a look back at some of our favourite Bosh Face moments, a collection that will almost certainly grow over the next two weeks. And see further down the page for a mesmerising video of the Bosh Face.

It’s even more mesmerising in slow motion:

