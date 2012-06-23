BOSH FACE: 9 Photos That Show You Why Chris Bosh Is The Most Aesthetically Interesting Player In The NBA

Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
Basketball is the world’s most naked sport.There are no hats, masks, or glasses to hide a player’s expression — we notice every emotion and cross-eyed look.
No player takes advantage of this more than Chris Bosh.
Without a doubt, Bosh gives us a greatest variety of emotive facial expressions in all of sports.
Some are funny, some are intense, some are grotesque.
And they’re all downright fascinating.
