BOSH FACE: 9 Photos That Show You Why Chris Bosh Is The Most Aesthetically Interesting Player In The NBA

Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Basketball is the world’s most naked sport.There are no hats, masks, or glasses to hide a player’s expression — we notice every emotion and cross-eyed look.



No player takes advantage of this more than Chris Bosh.

Without a doubt, Bosh gives us a greatest variety of emotive facial expressions in all of sports.

Some are funny, some are intense, some are grotesque.

And they’re all downright fascinating.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.