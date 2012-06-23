BOSH FACE: 9 Photos That Show You Why Chris Bosh Is The Most Aesthetically Interesting Player In The NBA

Tony Manfred
chris bosh nba title winning face

Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Basketball is the world’s most naked sport.There are no hats, masks, or glasses to hide a player’s expression — we notice every emotion and cross-eyed look.

No player takes advantage of this more than Chris Bosh.

Without a doubt, Bosh gives us a greatest variety of emotive facial expressions in all of sports.

Some are funny, some are intense, some are grotesque.

And they’re all downright fascinating.

After winning the NBA title

A champagne shower unlike any other

The full range of Bosh faces

His go-to yell face

Intimidating Bosh

Sneaky Bosh

Happy Bosh, with mouth-guard

Disgusted Bosh

The Bosh mating call

