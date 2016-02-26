Report: Chris Bosh is being encouraged to sit out the rest of the season after having more issues with blood clots

Chris Bosh is once again dealing with a scary medical issue, and it may cost him the rest of his season.

After Bosh missed the second half of the 2014-15 season when a blood clot moved from his calf into his lungs, medical officials found more clotting in his calf over the recent All-Star break.

According to Yahoo’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Miami Heat officials are now encouraging Bosh to sit the rest of the season to be cautious.

According to Wojnarowski, Bosh is meeting with Heat owner Mickey Arrison and team president Pat Riley to discuss a plan the rest of the year.

Bosh was supposed to play in the All-Star game, but sat when the issue was found. He hasn’t played since the season resumed. He’s reportedly been looking into playing while taking blood thinners, but it has been “met with significant resistance.”

Bosh’s condition is obviously serious, and getting healthy is more important than getting back onto the court. Sports Illustrated’s Lee Jenkins wrote over the summer that the condition last year could have been both career- and life-threatening.

Hopefully this doesn’t become another lost season for Bosh, but getting healthy and healed remains more important.

