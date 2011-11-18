Chris Bosh Believes The Lockout Might Be ‘The Big Three’s’ Fault

The primary reason owners imposed the NBA lockout was to put a stop to franchises operating at a financial loss.



The philosophical reason is to reinstate competitive balance. The NBA envisions a league in which all 30 teams have an equal opportunity to win a championship.

Which is why Chris Bosh believes he and his teammates are to blame, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

He said it would not be a stretch to believe the Heat’s signing of himself, LeBron James, and Dwyane Wade in the 2010 offseason contributed to the league’s belief that the work rules had to change.

“I think so,” he said.

Well, we know so.

Listening to commissioner David Stern and deputy commissioner Adam Silver, it’s obvious the league’s fight for free agent restrictions is to curb teams from hoarding superstars like the Heat and the Carmelo Anthony and Amar’e Stoudemire-led Knicks.

This becomes even more important as superstars Chris Paul, Dwight Howard and Deron Williams become free agents next season (or “this” season depending on your pessimism).

Despite acknowledging this may eliminate an NBA season, Bosh is hopeful freedom of choice for free agents continues.

“They have the power to control that and I think that’s a great thing,” Bosh said. “Hopefully we can keep that and guys can come and go and make the deal that’s best for them.”

What’s best for them is playing basketball. A prospect the league won’t allow if these “superteams” multiply.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.