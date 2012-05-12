Chris 'Birdman' Anderson May Have Been A Victim Of An Extortion Attempt

Photo: YouTube

Yesterday a report came out that child pornography was found in the home of NBA player Chris “Birdman” Anderson.Now, the Denver Post is reporting that Anderson’s lawyer says he was a victim in an extortion attempt.



Anderson’s attorney Colin Breese released this statement:

“A female fan in 2010 mailed Mr. Andersen multiple letters and included several photos in which she was scantily clad. Chris and this woman communicated with each other and in 2011, this woman, who represented herself as 21 years of age, flew to Colorado, showing her required identification. After leaving Colorado, she became upset at his lack of interest. In 2012, she threatened to retaliate if he did not provide financial remuneration. “

The statement also said the young woman’s “mother” wrote the following in an email:

” ‘i (sic) want him to pay for everything on her Amazon wish list, 5K for her bedding stuff and her victoria secret wish list.” Read more at the Denver Post >

