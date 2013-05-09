Here's What The Heat's Chris 'Birdman' Andersen Looked Like Before He Was Covered In Tattoos

Chris “Birdman” Andersen, who has had an outstanding year for the Miami Heat, is known as a guy covered in colourful tattoos. But there was a time when Andersen played in the NBA when he only had one visible, colorless, tattoo on his upper arm.



Here he is in 2003 when he played for the Nuggets. You can barely notice the faint tattoo on his left arm:

Brian Bahr/Getty ImagesBy 2006, his arms were almost covered:

Doug Pensinger/Getty ImagesIn his return to the NBA in 2008, he had a tattoo on his neck:

Doug Pensinger/Getty ImagesBy the end of 2010, his entire neck (and his earlobe) was covered:

Doug Pensinger/Getty ImagesBy 2011, his neck and arms were completely filled in:

Doug Pensinger/Getty ImagesAnd now, the most recent photo of Birdman, still rocking the mohawk:

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

