GLENN BECK'S BOSS: Here's Why People Watch Glenn Beck

William Wei

Glenn Beck is different from other media personalities because people care about what he thinks, says Chris Balfe, President & COO of Beck’s powerhouse production company Mercury Radio Arts.

Balfe said the key to Beck’s success in various mediums — including radio, publishing, and TV — is the combination of a unique opinion and audience loyalty.  He advised anyone looking to build up their own brand to aim for the same.

Balfe certainly shares a different view of his boss than Arianna Huffington – who thinks the Glenn Beck Program is mostly “pure, unadulterated fantasy.”

