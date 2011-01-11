GLENN BECK'S BOSS: Here's Why People Watch Glenn Beck

Glenn Beck is different from other media personalities because people care about what he thinks, says Chris Balfe, President & COO of Beck’s powerhouse production company Mercury Radio Arts.



Balfe said the key to Beck’s success in various mediums — including radio, publishing, and TV — is the combination of a unique opinion and audience loyalty. He advised anyone looking to build up their own brand to aim for the same.

Balfe certainly shares a different view of his boss than Arianna Huffington – who thinks the Glenn Beck Program is mostly “pure, unadulterated fantasy.”

