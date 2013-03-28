A Former Wall Street Trader Took These Brilliant Photos Of Street Life, Drug Dealers, And Prostitutes In NYC

Former Citigroup forex trader Chris Arnade left his Wall Street job to pursue photography full-time.



Arnade spends his time in the Hunts Point neighbourhood of the Bronx learning the stories of dealers, addicts, prostitutes and pimps and taking their pictures.

Arnade was kind enough to share some of his photos from his ‘My favourite’ album on Flickr.

These pictures of adults and children in the Bronx, Queens and Brooklyn and probably in some areas that most people in New York City have never visited. We’ve included the photographs in the slides that follow.

Pictures and stories are all from Chris Arnade. You can follow Arnade on Twitter, Facebook and Flickr.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.