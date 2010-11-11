Chris Anderson: Here Is How I Juggle Editing Wired, Managing A Startup And Writing Books

Chris Anderson is the Editor-in-Chief of Wired magazine, and he has also found time to write books. He also runs a robot company on the side. And he’s a father of five.
Just how does he do it? Chris Anderson reveals his keys to success in part of our exclusive interview. Here’s one of them: “I don’t watch a lot of television.”
This interview is part of our Inspiring Performers series.
Produced by Will Wei & Kamelia Angelova.
