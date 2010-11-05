Wired Editor Chris Anderson Explains "The Web Is Dead" Cover And Why The Web Is A Place For Amateurs

Wired magazine recently declared that “the web is dead” on the cover of a recent issue. What they REALLY meant was that mobile Internet and the app economy are on the rise and becoming legitimate platforms for businesses to sell and distribute their content.



“You don’t have to be an ad supported website,” Wired Editor-in-Chief Chris Anderson told us. “If you choose, you can take the app path; you can charge for your content if you want. It’s hard to do in the browser environment; much easier to do if the consumer engagement starts with the app store.”

Watch Chris Anderson’s Full Interview HERE >

