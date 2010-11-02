Chris Anderson: Here Is Why I Founded A Cool Robot Manufacturing Company In My Spare Time

Chris Anderson was already busy with his duties as the Editor-in-Chief of Wired magazine, the father of five children, and a best-selling author. Then, he founded 3D Robotics – a robot manufacturing company with factories in San Diego, California and Bangkok, Thailand.



Anderson is also looking to expand his robot venture into Tijuana, Mexico and foresees a future filled with robots and drones. Watch Chris Anderson explain his vision for a robotic future in part of our exclusive interview above.

This interview is part of our Inspiring Performers series.

