Chris Anderson: Here Is Why I Founded A Cool Robot Manufacturing Company In My Spare Time

Chris Anderson was already busy with his duties as the Editor-in-Chief of Wired magazine, the father of five children, and a best-selling author. Then, he founded 3D Robotics – a robot manufacturing company with factories in San Diego, California and Bangkok, Thailand.
Anderson is also looking to expand his robot venture into Tijuana, Mexico and foresees a future filled with robots and drones. Watch Chris Anderson explain his vision for a robotic future in part of our exclusive interview above.
Inspiring Performers series
Produced by Will Wei & Kamelia Angelova.
