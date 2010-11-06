Wired Editor Chris Anderson Tells The Future Of The Magazine Industry

Will print magazines exist 10 years from now? As the Editor-in-Chief of Wired magazine, Chris Anderson is essentially contractually obligated to answer that question with a resounding “Yes.”



However, Anderson does think that print editions will become a minority share of the overall magazine industry. Here’s his optimistic outlook on the future of print magazines:

“Maybe the price goes up. Maybe the quality goes up that as print gets smaller, print gets better and the print becomes kind of a beautiful artifact for those who value just that”

Watch Chris Anderson’s Full Interview HERE >

