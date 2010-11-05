Chris Anderson: Here's How We'll Get Wired App Sales Up Again

Wired magazine is killing it in its print and web editions, says Editor-in-Chief Chris Anderson. Not satisfied with this however, Anderson is looking ahead to the next big thing in the magazine industry – Apps.



“The session times are like an hour on the iPad as compared to just three to four minutes on the web,” Anderson told us.

The Wired iPad app was downloaded an astonishing 24,000 times in just its first day on Apple’s App Store, and after its debut week, the app brought in over $218,000 in revenue for the magazine. However, Wired has not been able to replicate these numbers as sales have dropped month-to-month for each issue.

Anderson told us that he is betting that tablets will be the “third great computing platform,” and he’s crafting an optimal business model for the Wired app.

Find out what Chris Anderson has in store for his already trend-setting magazine.

This interview is part of our Inspiring Performers series.

Watch Chris Anderson’s Full Interview HERE >

Produced by Will Wei & Kamelia Angelova.



