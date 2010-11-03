Chris Anderson: "If You're Going To Fail, Fail In An Environment Where It's Impossible To Succeed"

When Chris Anderson took over as Editor-In-Chief of Wired magazine, the dot-com bubble had just burst and the stock market was in a free fall. However, he tells us that it was the best time he could have taken over the magazine.



“I was able to screw up because in those days you could not succeed in that environment.,” Anderson told us. “If you’re going to fail, fail in an environment where it’s impossible to succeed.”

This interview is part of our Inspiring Performers series.

Watch Chris Anderson’s Full Interview HERE >

Produced by Will Wei & Kamelia Angelova.



Watch Chris Anderson’s Full Interview HERE >

Don’t Miss:

• How Chris Anderson Became The Editor-In-Chief Of Wired Magazine After A Career In Physics



• Chris Anderson: Here Is Why I Founded A Cool Robot Manufacturing Company In My Spare Time

• Hey, Entrepreneurs, Skip The MBA And Use The Money To Start Businesses

• Tony Hsieh: Here Is Why I Sold Zappos To Amazon

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.