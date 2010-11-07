Chris Anderson: Here is Why Print Magazines Still Matter

Wired Editor-in-Chief Chris Anderson doesn’t think his magazine’s content needs to be updated minute-by-minute. If he were to build Wired from the ground up, Anderson would still release a print edition – a process he calls “event publishing.”



“Events can mobilize the marketplace in a way a stream can’t,” Anderson told us. “… Saying ‘this is one of the 12 most important things we have to say per year’ gives it weight.”

This interview is part of our Inspiring Performers series.

Watch Chris Anderson’s Full Interview HERE >

Produced by Will Wei & Kamelia Angelova.



Watch Chris Anderson’s Full Interview HERE >

Don’t Miss:

• Chris Anderson: Here’s How We’ll Get Wired App Sales Up Again

• Is The Web Really Dead? Chris Anderson Explains

• Chris Anderson: Here’s What I Learned From My “18 Months Of Failure” Editing Wired

• How Chris Anderson Became The Editor-In-Chief Of Wired Magazine After A Career In Physics

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.