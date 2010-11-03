Chris Anderson: Here Is How I Became The Editor-In-Chief Of Wired Magazine After A Career In Physics

After graduating from college with a degree in computational physics, Chris Anderson found work at Los Alamos National Laboratory as a particle physicist.



Eventually, however, his project was shut down because it was simply too expensive to fund. So, what was a particle physicist to do? Chris Anderson explains how he went from working on particle accelerators to running Wired magazine.

This interview is part of our Inspiring Performers series.

