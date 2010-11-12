Chris Anderson: Here Is How The App Economy Will Effect Large Media Brands

Wired Editor-in-Chief Chris Anderson thinks that the app economy will be big enough for large media brands to co-exist with niche app makers.



“If you can have television and YouTube, I don’t see why you can’t have glossy monthly apps and populist apps like Flipboard exist in the same medium,” Anderson told us.

This interview is part of our Inspiring Performers series.

