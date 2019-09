Wired Editor Chris Anderson: Here Is How Magazines Should Be Making Money

The old business model for magazines consisted of basically giving away content for free while relying on advertisers for revenue.



Nowadays with magazines moving towards a digital state, a new business model could emerge in which magazines don’t have to solely appeal to its advertisers, says Wired Editor-in-Chief Chris Anderson.

