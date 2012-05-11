REPORT: Cops Found Child Pornography In NBA Player Chris 'Birdman' Anderson's Home Today

Photo: YouTube

Chris ‘Birdman’ Anderson was “excused indefinitely” from the Denver Nuggets today after child pornography was seized from his home, according to the Denver Post.The property was seized this morning, and the Denver County Sheriff’s office is investigating. As of now, Anderson has not been arrested or charged with a crime.



Sheriff office spokeswoman Deborah Sherman would not go into detail as to what was taken from Anderson’s home:

“It could include many different things. Right now we’re not saying. They literally just got the property this morning,” Sherman said. “The sheriff’s office did contact him this morning while he was at his house and he cooperated fully.”

Anderson has been under investigation since February.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.