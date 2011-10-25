The NBA's Most Tatted-Up Player Hosted A Children's Rubik's Cube Competition

finally.4dahls.blogspot.com



Chris “Birdman” Andersen is a colourful individual. Just look at his neck. So it should come as no surprise that he is a supporter of the multi-coloured, puzzle-solving Rubik’s Cube. According to The Gazette, Andersen’s a fan of the cube and supports a program designed to better educate students in science and maths.

Which is why the Denver Nuggets’ forward hosted the state of Colorado’s first-ever “You CAN Do The Rubik’s Cube” competition. Andersen offered commentary throughout the tournament and awarded the winners.

He also signed an array of apparel and Rubik’s Cubes. And “did a great job rooting the kids on and joking along the way,” according to one parent.

It’s good to see the children enjoying the company of Birdman, and not freaked out by a body more colourful than the very cubes they were tasked with solving.

