This Couple Condensed Their Lives Into A 140-Square-Foot 'Tiny House'

Most couples who live together know that they can get on each others’ nerves sometimes. Now imagine a situation where you and your partner are living together in just 140 square feet.It’s not for everyone, but Chris and Malissa Tack have made it work. They gave up their high-tech lives in 2011 and condensed their world into a “tiny house” in the town of Snohomish, Wash.



The Tacks say that living in such close quarters has actually made them more courteous to one another, they told the Huffington Post.

Chris now works as a photographer and Malissa as a freelance 3D artist. The couple shared some photos of their tiny living space, which they designed themselves.

The Tiny Tack House welcomes you with its rich, dark orange door. The sitting nook is nestled right in front, sandwiched between two of the house's many windows. Opposite the sitting nook is a large Mac screen. It can be used as a TV or, when you swing forward the table attached to a hinge on the wall underneath, a desktop computer. The sitting nook is nice and bright, so it makes a good reading spot too. Peering all the way back, you can see the sleeping loft at the top of the ladder. Here's the whole front part of the house. Shelving sits above the TV. Backing up, the skylight looks down on the sunny room. On the left side, there's another window and a chair that can be used for seating at the table when it's pulled out. Here's the room with the table out and the chair in place. Now you can use the computer. The sleeping loft fits a queen-sized bed, and more shelving and cabinets on either side in lieu of night tables. This is the view of the first floor of the house from the sleeping loft. It doesn't look so small from up top. The ceilings are pretty high, giving the appearance of more space. Down below, you can see a bowl of fresh fruits and veggies on the counter where the kitchen area starts. Shelves line the walls of the kitchen, and the Tacks have two propane cook tops for preparing meals. The Tacks get creative with storage space in the kitchen. Behind the curtain on the left is the bathroom, where the couple uses a vintage wine barrel as the base for their shower. Here's the view from the back of the kitchen, looking forward to the front of the house. The Tacks really have everything they need here.

