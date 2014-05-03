The Best Street Food In The World

Dining at a high-end restaurant can leave a long lasting impression, but standing on a street corner in Asia while slurping up a hot plate of noodles can be just as memorable — if not more so.

The Chowtzer Fast Feasts Awards found the most incredible regional foods served in diners, street stalls, and food carts around the world. To compile these awards, local food experts and bloggers nominated their favourite dishes around the world, which were then tested by a tasting team. The awards were sponsored by Coca-Cola.

They determined that the best “fast feast” item in the world is the ceviche at Chez Wong, a small cevicheria inside Chef Javier Wong’s home in Lima, Peru.

Here are the winning dishes:

The Ceviche from Chez Wong in Lima, Peru, took the overall prize:

Alaskan King Crab from Dynasty in Vancouver:

Square slice at Di Fara pizzeria in Brooklyn, New York, USA:

Falafel from L’as Du Fallafel in Paris, France:

Pad Thai from Pad Thai Thip in Samai, Bangkok, Thailand:

Hainanese chicken rice from Tian Tian street stall in Singapore:

Caribbean roast sandwich from Paseo in Seattle, Washington, USA:

Roast goose from Yat Lok in Hong Kong:

Fried jam croissant from Albion in London, England:

Tastiest Dish in Europe: Pide ustu doner from Karadeniz Pide Doner Salonu, in Istanbul, Turkey:

Tastiest Dish in North America: Banh Mi from Franks ‘n’ Dawgs in Chicago, Illinois, USA:

Tastiest Dish in Latin America: Mole Poblano from La Casita Poblana in Puebla, Mexico:

Tastiest Dish in Asia: Stuffed Lechón from Pepita’s Kitchen in Manila, Philippines:

