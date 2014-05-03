The Best Street Food In The World

Jennifer Polland

Dining at a high-end restaurant can leave a long lasting impression, but standing on a street corner in Asia while slurping up a hot plate of noodles can be just as memorable — if not more so.

The Chowtzer Fast Feasts Awards found the most incredible regional foods served in diners, street stalls, and food carts around the world. To compile these awards, local food experts and bloggers nominated their favourite dishes around the world, which were then tested by a tasting team. The awards were sponsored by Coca-Cola.

They determined that the best “fast feast” item in the world is the ceviche at Chez Wong, a small cevicheria inside Chef Javier Wong’s home in Lima, Peru.

Here are the winning dishes:

The Ceviche from Chez Wong in Lima, Peru, took the overall prize:

Ceviche from Chez Wong in Lima PeruChowtzer Fast Feasts

Alaskan King Crab from Dynasty in Vancouver:

Alaskan King Crab from Dynasty in VancouverChowtzer Fast Feasts

Square slice at Di Fara pizzeria in Brooklyn, New York, USA:

Di Fara PizzaChowtzer Fast Feasts

Falafel from L’as Du Fallafel in Paris, France:

Falafel from L'as du Fallafel in ParisChowtzer Fast Feasts

Pad Thai from Pad Thai Thip in Samai, Bangkok, Thailand:

Pad Thai from ThailandChowtzer Fast Feasts

Hainanese chicken rice from Tian Tian street stall in Singapore:

Chicken rice in SingaporeJennifer Polland /Business Insider

Caribbean roast sandwich from Paseo in Seattle, Washington, USA:

Caribbean Roast sandwich from Paseo, SeattleChowtzer Fast Feasts

Roast goose from Yat Lok in Hong Kong:

Roast goose from Yat Lok, Hong KongChowtzer Fast Feasts

Fried jam croissant from Albion in London, England:

Fried jam croissant at Albion, LondonChowtzer Fast Feasts

Tastiest Dish in Europe: Pide ustu doner from Karadeniz Pide Doner Salonu, in Istanbul, Turkey:

Pide ustu doner kebab from Karadeniz Pide Doner Salonu, Istanbul, TurkeyChowtzer Fast Feasts

Tastiest Dish in North America: Banh Mi from Franks ‘n’ Dawgs in Chicago, Illinois, USA:

Banh Mi from Franks 'n' Dawgs, ChicagoChowtzer Fast Feasts

Tastiest Dish in Latin America: Mole Poblano from La Casita Poblana in Puebla, Mexico:

Mole Poblano from La Casita Poblana, Puebla, MexicoChowtzer Fast Feasts

Tastiest Dish in Asia: Stuffed Lechón from Pepita’s Kitchen in Manila, Philippines:

Stuffed Lechón pig from Pepita's Kitchen, Manila, PhillipinesChowtzer Fast Feasts

