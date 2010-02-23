Chossudovsky: US Will Start World War III By Attacking Iran

Controversial Canadian foreign policy analyst Michel Chossudovsky recently told Russia Today that any military action against Iran will ignite a regional war from the Mediterranean to China. After that, Russia and China will become involved, sparking a global war.



What’s more, he says that it really does not matter what Iran says or does. It is not a nuclear power any more than Iraq was a hotbed of weapons of mass destruction. The only thing holding back an attack on Iran is the lack of public support in the US and Europe. If the public’s mood changes, we’re going to war, Chossudovsky says.

(Hat tip: LewRockwell.com)



