This Korean War Campaign Shows What The US Marine Corps Is Made Of [PHOTOS]

The Chosin Reservoir Campaign of the Korean War is the stuff of legend in the Marine Corps. During the pivotal 1950 battle, 15,000 U.S. soldiers and Marines, alongside another 15,000 UN soldiers, fought through a force of 120,000 Chinese soldiers to reach the sea some 78 miles away.

During the campaign, U.S. forces successfully evacuated 98,000 refugees while inflicting heavy losses on the Chinese army.

The Marine Corps led the push against a numerically superior Chinese force. The Marines broke through an enemy encirclement, and even rebuilt a bridge that the Chinese destroyed.

In the process, they also saved the UN’s army in Korea from total defeat.

The campaign is one of the defining events of the Marine Corp’s modern history, but it remains largely unknown outside of military and historical circles. Marine Corps veterans Brian Iglesias and Anton Sattler have released an award-winning documentary, CHOSIN, that details the operation with interviews from veterans who fought there.

Here is a history of the campaign from the few archival photos that document one of the pivotal campaigns of the Korean War.

By the middle of 1950, the Korean War seemed all but won. The communist Korean People's Army was routed and UN forces were quickly advancing up through the northern half of the Korean Peninsula Four leathernecks of the U.S. 7th regiment marines take time out for a game of cards during push to Chosin Reservoir in North Korea, Nov. 19, 1950. From Left to Right are Cpl. Earl Trimmer, Woodsbury, Md.; Pfc. Lester Levassuer, Lewiston, Me.; Pfc. Ralph Irons, Brookfield, Ill.; and Cpl. Keith Ongman, Chicago, Ill. Then, on October 19, 1950, Chinese leader Mao Tze Tung secretly sent large formations of troops into North Korea in an attempt to rescue the communists' war effort. Chinese Communist soldiers swept up by the 7th marines as they drove relentlessly toward Chosin Reservoir in Northeast Korea on Nov. 5, 1950. These are part of prisoners who surrender to marines during close in fighting. Note heavy, quilted Chinese cotton uniforms. They usually wear no gloves. Some were barefoot. On November 2, Chinese forces encountered U.S. Marines. The Chinese suffered heavy casualties and withdrew to the Chosin Reservoir in an attempt to lure allied forces into a trap. Chaplain B.L. Hickey (left) of Rochester and Waverly, N.Y, Catholic chaplain for 5th Regiment, Marines, and Sgt. E.E. Buhman of St. Louis, Mo. look over knocked out T-34 Chinese tank in the Chosin Reservoir sector, North Korea on Nov. 27, 1950. U.S. and UN forces pursued the Chinese, and established themselves in the Chosin Reservoir area. U.S. Marines of the 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines, try to contact the temporarily cut-off Fox Company to permit the 5th and 7th Marines to withdraw from the Yudam-ni area during the Chosin Reservoir Campaign November 27, 1950. Picture taken November 27, 1950. The 30,000 UN troops were quickly surrounded and overwhelmed by a Chinese force lying in wait -- an army somewhere between 67,000 and 120,000 strong. In this photo released by the U.S. Marine Corps, a small detail of U.S. Marines lies in the snow with rifles ready at a curve in a road near Yudan in the Chosin Reservoir area northwest of the port of Hungnam, Korea, Nov. 29, 1950. They are shown at their snowy post as the 1st and 7th Marine regiments were retiring under heavy pressure by three enemy divisions. One soldier, right, has a bayonet fixed on his weapon. Overwhelmed and caught off guard, General Douglas MacArthur ordered the Home-by-Christmas Offensive. A column of troops and armour of the 1st Marine Division move through communist Chinese lines in 1950. The offensive, undertaken from November 25 to December 2, had the express goal of evicting Chinese forces from northern Korea and ending the war for good. United States Marines sit covered with ice and snow in this handout photograph taken at the Battle of Chosin Reservoir in North Korea in December of 1950. Thousands of veterans of 'Frozen Chosin', as the two-week-long battle is sometimes referred to, suffered frostbite in 30-below-zero temperatures. The Department of Veterans Affairs for the first time has formally recognised the long-term effects of frostbite as a service-related injury The offensive instead ended in a decisive Chinese victory that broke the UN army's cohesion and forced it to withdraw towards the 38th parallel. In this photo released by the U.S. Marines, a group of Marines fighting their way from the communist encirclement at Chosin to Hungnam, Korea, take a rest in the snow somewhere on the route in Dec. 1950 during the Korean War. With the allies surrounded by Chinese forces, the remainder of the Chosin campaign was aimed at preserving the UN's army against a massive enemy onslaught. Men of the first Marine Division, which is among units trying to escape a communist trap in Northeast Korea, huddle around a fire at an airstrip in the Chosin Reservoir area in Korea, Dec. 9, 1950. In foreground, are parachute packs to drop supplies to Marines fighing in the area. The ultimate destination for the retreating UN forces was the northern Korean port of Hungnam. In this Dec. 22, 1950 file photo, frostbite casualties of First Marine Division and Seventh Infantry Division who linked to break out of Communist encirclement wait for evacuation by plane in the Changjin area, North Korea. Thomas Hudner, now a retired Navy captain, heads to Pyongyang on Saturday, July 20, 2013 with hopes of travelling in the coming week to the region known in North Korea as the Jangjin Reservoir, accompanied by soldiers from the Korean People's Army, to the spot where the Navy's first black pilot, Ensign Jesse Brown died in December 1950. The reservoir was the site of one of the Korean War's deadliest battles for Americans, who knew the place by its Japanese name, Chosin. The snowy mountain region was nicknamed the 'Frozen Chosin,' and survivors are known in U.S. history books as the 'Chosin Few.' To reach the port, UN forces had to cross some of the most treacherous terrain in all of Korea. 11 December 1950. Marines of RCT-7 move out through the shore ice to transport off Hungnam. Mountain passes along the retreat were at times only wide enough for a single vehicle and extreme temperatures and exposure caused 7,338 frostbite casualties. Marines halted on the road between Yudam-ni and Toktong Pass while other troops are clearing the ridges of Chinese. Overall, there were an estimated 17,000 UN casualties in the campaign. The Chinese suffered over 40,000 casualties. Troops halted on the road south of Hagaru-ri waiting for a roadblock to be cleared. Still, the UN forces reached Hungnam by December 24. A 193-ship armada evacuated the soldiers, along with 98,000 refugees that the U.N. and Marines Corps troops protected on the long march to the sea. After the evacuation, the U.S. destroyed the port to deny the Chinese access to it.

