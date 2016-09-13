The 'Chork' is a fork/chopstick hybrid by Panda Express -- here's what it's like to use

You’ve heard of the spork, but what about the Chork? Panda Express announced that it will soon be offering a new hybrid utensil that combines a fork with a set of chopsticks. Now, whatever your skill level with chopsticks may be, you have the option of scooping, grabbing, or poking your food. We tested them out to see how well this crazy pointed took works.

