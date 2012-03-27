A Steakhouse Thought It Was A Good Idea To Promote This Rihanna-Inspired 'Black And Bleu' Sandwich

Chops & Hops, a steakhouse in Watkinsville, Georgia, is getting slammed by customers after it screwed up on its Facebook page, reports Christopher Seward at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution



It promoted a celebrity-inspired sandwich called the “Caribbean Black and Bleu,” referencing the Chris Brown-Rihanna domestic violence incident.

That didn’t go over too well with customers. Sometimes, it’s just not worth it to try to be funny.

Here’s what Chops & Hops posted on Facebook, along with a small sample of the subsequent backlash from outraged locals:

There was plenty more where that came from, on both Facebook and Twitter.

Under siege, Chops & Hops posted an apology a day later, clarifying its position: “The owners of C&H would like to make sure everyone knows that we and our staff DO NOT SUPPORT DOMESTIC VIOLENCE. Many of us have been affected by domestic violence in some manner and realise that this is no joke.”

It also says it’s going to donate proceeds to Project Safe Team 6.

There was no malicious intent by the restaurant and this will all blow over in a few days. After all, it was just a joke gone wrong and people are quick to forgive things like that.

Still, it’s a lesson for businesses. This steakhouse created a PR disaster for itself out of nothing and lost some customers over it in a simple attempt to funny on Facebook. As powerful as social media is for small businesses, a misstep can blow things up faster than ever.

