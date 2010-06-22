Chopping Up The Twitterverse

Photo: audreyjm529

I have written about the rise of sliver businesses in the past. Sliver businesses are companies that replicate an existing model but differentiate themselves by targeting a narrower population or use case. Every time a new online category is created the sliver businesses are quick to follow. From auctions to social networking to group buying – once the category was created lots of players entered the fray by carving out a niche segment or new manner in which they provide the service.The same pattern appears to hold true in the micro-blogging sector. After the rise of Twitter, a number of companies entered the space. While most sliver businesses generally tended to find their niche in serving a particular population (related to geography, ethnicity, occupation or age), what has made the sliver businesses particularly interesting in the micro-blogging sector has been the focus on differentiating through use case specialisation. For example, Foursquare and Gowalla focus on enabling users to broadcast their location and Hot Potato is focused on enabling conversations around events.



There’s good reason for this natural evolution – the mirco-blogging space currently lends itself to use-case-focused platforms. While Twitter does enable people to discuss events or their location, by virtue of being a one size fits all mirco-blogging platform, Twitter data isn’t very structured, limiting discovery and preventing meta-data from being delivered effectively. While #hashtags make discovery somewhat viable on Twitter, they only work as long as everyone uses the same hashtag and people take the time to search for them. That type of discovery doesn’t compare to searching for a “chat room” related to a basketball game or concert on Hot Potato. Similarly, simply stating your location on twitter in unstructured text isn’t as effective as checking in on Gowalla or Foursquare where each location is a defined entity, thus ensuring that when someone checks in, the system knows their actual location, which of their friends are nearby and what maps and tips are available.

As I stated in my prior post on sliver businesses – sliver businesses tend to have smaller addressable market opportunities as they represent a smaller volume of “transactions” than the one-size fits all service providers. The exception to this rule occurs when a sliver business taps into a model that can garner significantly more revenue per user because of the specific use case. Price can offset lower volume. That could happen in the micro-blogging space. While the location- and event-based platforms will inevitably have fewer interactions than Twitter, they may be able to more effectively monetise each user and each “tweet”, as they’ll know more about the consumer, context and activity and may be able to provide more valuable targeting.

As the first mover that created the mirco-blogging category, Twitter arguably could have provided structured data around these use cases – it was and still is possible. It would, however, require massive changes to their UI, database structure and product focus – changes to the model that may be challenging for any single company to conquer.

There are a few questions that sprout from this. One important one: have sliver business been started to serve each of the key micro-blogging use cases? We’ll see.

Mark Peter Davis is a New York City VC and member of the DFJ Gotham Ventures team. This post originally appeared on his blog, and it is republished here with permission.

