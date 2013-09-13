Even If Someone Chops Off Your Finger They Won't Be Able To Unlock Your IPhone 5S With The Fingerprint Scanner

Here is some helpful information for people who have super important secrets on their iPhone 5S, and are super worried about insane criminal action.

If someone chops off your finger and then tries to use the fingerprint to unlock the phone, it won’t work. The iPhone 5S’s fingerprint reader relies on “the living layer of skin under the surface of your finger, using an RF signal,” Mary Branscombe at CITEWorld reports.

