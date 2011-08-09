Chopard Creates A Fifth Watch In honour Of Jacky Ickx

2011 sees the release of the 5th version of Chopard’s Classic Racing Jacky Ickx Edition watches. The former high-profile race car driver who was popular in the 1970s has a long history with timing and watch brands. Chopard is by no means the first brand to honour the driver with timepieces. Though I believe that they currently are the only brand making new Jacky Ickx themed watches.



With the 5th Edition limited production model now released I assume that that the first four editions sold pretty well. Done in a Mille Miglia style case, this Classic Racing watch is about 42.5mm wide and available in steel or 18k rose gold. While the case and overall demeanor of the watch is all “Mille Miglia,” the Jacky Ickx models have separated themselves by having tri-compax oriented chronograph subdial layouts and a big date indicator under 12 o’clock. Plus, following in the foot steps of the 4th Edition Jackie Ickx Chopard watch, the hour register for the chronograph measures a full 24 hours – not just 12 hours. This of course is in honour of Jacky Ickx and the Le Mans 24 hour race.

These 5th Edition models further follow style form some of Chopard’s Historique watches from the last few years. I covered some 2010 Mille Miglia models here, and I reviewed the Monaco Historique Time Attack MF here. You can see how the Classic Racing Jacky Ickx 5th Edition follows suit with a similar bezel and dial theme. The dials are quite attractive and really legible (which is often the case with Chopard sport watches). You can see how the rose gold cased model comes with a silvered dial with two black subsidiary dials, while the model with the steel case comes with a black dial (and two silvered subsidiary dials for the chronograph).

