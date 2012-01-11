What You Name Your Kid Could Make Or Break Her Career

Students with names starting with C and D apparently have an unconscious fondness for these letters. However, students with A and B initials did not perform better than average, according to a study.

Hal Stern, a statistician from University of California, Irvine, told The Wall Street Journal that the effect is minimal: 0.02 of a grade-point average point lower for the initials C and D across 14,000 participants. This prompted Leif Nelson, the psychologist behind the initial data, to agree that the effect is 'so small that you shouldn't worry about it' when naming a child, noting that it mostly demonstrates how the unconscious mind can undermine conscious motivation.

Source: Moniker Maladies: When Names Sabotage Success