What You Name Your Kid Could Make Or Break Her Career

There is more to naming a baby than you think. Your child’s name is likely to indicate your child’s socio-economic status and could potentially affect their future success. Polls have shown that classmates, teachers and job recruiters judge individuals based on their names. So choose carefully when naming the newest addition to your family.
A survey of 30,000 teachers revealed that the names Callum, Chelsea, Connor, Charlie, Courtney, Chardonnay, Brandon and Jack often indicate that the child is a trouble maker.
Source: Daily Mail
Students with names starting with C and D apparently have an unconscious fondness for these letters. However, students with A and B initials did not perform better than average, according to a study.
Hal Stern, a statistician from University of California, Irvine, told The Wall Street Journal that the effect is minimal: 0.02 of a grade-point average point lower for the initials C and D across 14,000 participants. This prompted Leif Nelson, the psychologist behind the initial data, to agree that the effect is 'so small that you shouldn't worry about it' when naming a child, noting that it mostly demonstrates how the unconscious mind can undermine conscious motivation.
Names often have stereotypes associated with them, which leads people to be attracted to certain professions
Unique names might not benefit your child when it comes to a future job hunt. Career success is often predicted on gender stereotype. And women with feminine names like Emma, Marta and Winnifred are expected to succeed as nurses and hair stylists. Men named Frank, Hank and Boris are expected to succeed as plumbers, truck drivers and electricians.
Source: Science Blog
People like things that remind them of themselves. Just as Dennis and Denise are more likely to become dentists in Denver, Laura and Larry are more likely to become lawyers. Jacks prefer the city of Jacksonville and Philadelphia is disproportionately inhabited by Philips.
Source: Why Susie Sells Seashells by the Seashore: Implicit Egotism and Major Life Decisions
Job recruiters are 17% more likely to download resumes with white-sounding names than those with black-sounding names
'A distinctively black name tells us that a person typically comes from a neighbourhood that has higher poverty, lower income, more likely to have teen mothers, et cetera,' said Roland Fryer, an economist and assistant professor at Harvard University.
According to Freakonomics, nearly 30% of black baby girls born in California are given a name that is unique to them for that year and more than 40% of them in a given year receive a name that not one of the roughly 100,000 baby white girls received that year.
One of the most recently talked about unique names is Blue Ivy, which belongs to the daughter of Jay-Z and Beyonce.
Source: ABC News
Making decisions based strictly on names, four- and five-year-olds told Jack Daniel, a professor of communication at the University of Pittsburgh, that Sarah is smarter than Shaniqua, that they would rather play with Megan than Tanisha, and that Jamal was more likely to take a bite out of their sandwich than Adam.
Source: ABC News
A girl named Temptress was charged with ungovernable behaviour including bringing men into her home while her mother was at work. The mother said that she did not know what Temptress meant when she named her daughter.
Source: Freakonomics
