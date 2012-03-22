Photo: Max Westby

If honeybees choose their jobs depending on their personalities, what excuse do you have not to?According to a recent study published in the journal Science, bees who were prone to risky behaviours were 3.4 times more likely to take on adventure-laden roles, such as nest and food scouts, which requires them to leave the safety of their bee hives to search for food or a new home for their colonies (via Time).



Since only 5 per cent of a colony’s population takes on these risky responsibilities, researchers from the University of Illinois concluded in the study that it’s based on different “gene activity between the brains of the intrepid and the timid bees.”

And if these bees’ traits are affecting their roles in their colonies, then there’s no excuse humans aren’t choosing career paths that will most satisfy them.

In the 1950s, John L. Holland defined six personality types — realistic, investigative, artistic, social, enterprising and conventional — and related characteristics present in each type to jobs that would be most ideal.

If given a choice, why wouldn’t you choose to do something you love to do rather than something you have to do? If you break down your personality traits, you can choose a career where you’ll be successful and most satisfied.

