Choose Yahoo's New CEO: Round 2 (Vote Here!)

We held a primary voting campaign for Yahoo’s (YHOO) new CEO yesterday. Today, we’ve kept the top three leaders from yesterday’s voting — former AOL (TWX) boss Jon Miller, current News Corp. (NWS) COO Peter Chernin and Google’s (GOOG) sales leader Tim Armstrong — and added three more names we’ve seen suggested here and elsewhere:



Yahoo director Maggie Wilderotter,

former DoubleClick CEO David Rosenblatt and

one of Carl Icahn’s choices for Yahoo’s board, former Nextel CEO John Chapple.

Vote below. And remember, a choice in our poll below is also telling the board what kind of company Yahoo should be going forward.

Online Surveys & Market Research



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.