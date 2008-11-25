Choose Yahoo's New CEO: Final Round! (Vote Here)

After two rounds of voting for who should replace Jerry Yang as Yahoo’s next CEO, we’re down to our last round. Top vote-getters from round two include:



Former AOL boss Jon Miller with 23.1%

Google’s head of sales Tim Armstrong with 29.6%

David Rosenblatt, the guy who took over DoubleClick and sold it to Google for $3.1 billion, with 21.4%

Vote below. After there’s a clear winner, we’ll announce him here and then forward the results to Yahoo’s board. Vote carefully and remember: sometimes a CEO candidate’s greatest strength is also a weakness.

Online Surveys & Market Research

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.