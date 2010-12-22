Shep Smith Warns Against The Salad Bar Terrorists

This is apparently the latest step in Operation Hemorrhage, in which the terrorists try kill us with a thousand expensive, incredibly annoying cuts.



According to some new report they now want to slip “deadly substances” into our salad bars (“Like it’s not already there!” says Shep).

Shep notes it has only be reported as a possibility, not a yet a reality and “there was no specific target or timeframe.”

That said, if you’re already someone who’s comfortable eating from a public salad bar this news probably won’t sway you much. Also the only reason to watch this clip is to watch Shep laugh his way through reporting it.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.