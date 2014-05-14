This Comprehensive Flowchart Could Help You Choose The Right Retirement Account

We all know we should be saving for retirement.

The question is: How?

While choosing between the most popular accounts — the Roth IRA, the Traditional IRA, and the 401(k) — is tricky enough, what if your situation is more complicated? What if you’re an employer or self-employed?

The flowchart below, from self-directed retirement plan provider Broad Financial, may be able to set you on the right path. To read all the fine print, you can click on the image to zoom. (Mobile readers may want to click on the link above instead to view a static image.)

Self-directed means a retirement plan where you actively choose your investments instead of investing them in mutual funds or diversified stock portfolios determined by a professional. According to Broad Financial, self-directed plans may be a fit for someone who wants to invest in something outside the box, like real estate, but can’t through a prescribed investment plan.

Note, though, that self-directed plans, which place a lot of responsibility on the investor, aren’t for everyone — the flowchart above might give you an idea of whether it’s an appropriate option for you.

