INSTANT MBA: Choose Jobs For The People You'll Be Working With

Today’s advice comes from our interview with Nathan McNeill, co-founder of Bomgar, an IT support company:

“When you’re considering a new career opportunity, evaluate the people with whom you’ll be working in addition to the job itself. Whether you love your job is closely related to whether you like the people with which you’re working.”

McNeill says that the secret to success is creating a culture of camaraderie. When employees generally get along with one another, the focus can be placed on challenges of growing a company rather than wasting energy dealing with internal politics.

“I truly believe that if what you’re doing isn’t worth celebrating, and if the people you work with aren’t people you want to celebrate with, your job will be far less rewarding. So whether you’re a recent college grad or simply seeking a new opportunity, don’t overlook the importance of camaraderie in your search.”

Want your business advice featured in Instant MBA? Submit your tips to [email protected]. Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.