Yahoo needs a new CEO and fast. Time for you to help them out.



Here are a collection of names we and our readers have suggested and others we’ve seen elsewhere. Vote and then tell us why you chose the CEO you did.

Your voice will count! We’ll keep the polling open for a couple of days and then send the results to Yahoo’s board.



