A hot sauce company created the world's first touchless hot sauce dispenser after restaurants removed its bottles during the pandemic

A limited number of dispensers with half-gallon jugs of Cholula will be available to the public for $US130 starting December 1, and all proceeds from this flash sale will go to the Independent Restaurant Coalition.

“When restaurant operators began removing Cholula bottles from tabletops amid the pandemic, we needed to develop a solution that could adapt to their new environment,” CEO of The Cholula Food Company Maura Mottolese said in a statement.

Hot sauce maker Cholula has partnered with home tools maker Simplehuman to unveil what they call the “world’s first” touch-free hot sauce dispenser.

The touchless Cholula dispenser comes at a time in which more fields, especially the restaurant industry, have been exploring alternatives to commonly used and touched items as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage on in the US.



This flash sale price also includes a half-gallon jug of Cholula that can be used to refill the dispenser.

The dispenser is battery-powered and weighs less than five pounds, which means it can be moved around freely.

The sensor faces up instead of down, like most handsfree soap dispensers do, to make the unit more “intuitive,” according to a statement from Simplehuman CEO Frank Yang.

The bottom of the dispenser has a pull-out tray for easier cleaning.

The dispenser’s hot sauce “tank” holds 32 ounces of Cholula.

The entire unit stands at one foot tall, 9.5-inches long, and 6.3-inches wide.

