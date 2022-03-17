15% of Australian BNPL users have missed a payment, as consumer groups point to the financial hardship within the sector

Photo: Getty Images

Choice has joined a global collective of consumer advocacy groups calling for greater regulation of the BNPL sector.

Pointing to the financial harm, Choice’s quarterly survey showed 15% of BNPL users had missed a payment.

1 in 5 respondents has used BNPL for essential goods and services, such as food and utilities, in the last 12 months.

Consumer advocacy groups from the buy now, pay later sector’s largest markets have called for stronger regulation of the industry, with Choice citing fresh evidence of financial harm in Australia.

The Australian group is part of Consumers International which called for action on behalf of consumer organisations from nine other countries including the United States, United Kingdom, New Zealand, Belgium and South Korea.

“We are calling for governments across the world — including the Australian government — to ensure that buy now, pay later providers are subject to the same consumer protection laws as other credit providers,” Choice chief executive Alan Kirkland said.

Choice’s latest quarterly survey of 1078 households found that 21% of respondents who had used buy now, pay later in the last 12 months had used it for essential goods and services such as food and utilities.

About 15% of users had missed a payment, or been late with a payment, with 78% of this group experiencing financial hardship as a result. This included taking out additional loans or forgoing household essentials.

Buy now, pay later customers are not the only ones suffering from the service. Rising financial losses, from customers who are unable to pay their bills, might be catching up with the fintech phenomenon with the market now demanding a pathway to profitability from industry players.

Sezzle shares, which peaked at more than $11 last year, were trading at $1.333 on Wednesday. Shares in its merger partner Zip Co peaked above $12 last year and are currently worth $1.43.

Some experts are saying the bell of doom rang for the sector over the weekend when Affirm had to pull a securitisation offer.

Securitisation funding is the lifeblood of buy now, pay later operators. They rely on this debt funding to bridge the finance gap between paying merchants upfront for goods bought — and then waiting for their customers to pay it back.

“This is a major red flag and has 2008 images all over it, ie defaults,” payments expert Grant Halverson said.

“Markets are signalling they don’t like buy now, pay later risk — very high bad debts, with increasing interest rates and inflation, are all no-go zones for investors,” the McLean Roche boss said.

Softer traffic metrics would not be helping either. Fast growth was buy now, pay later’s main selling point and distracted from the fact that credit losses were also soaring.

A Macquarie report this week said buy now, pay later operators’ web traffic was down 12.4% month-on-month in February. The major culprits were Afterpay and Klarna, down 10.7% and 16.8% respectively.

“We believe this is driven by cyclicality in spending behaviour particularly at the beginning of calendar years, which coincides with Australian Bureau of Statistics retail sales data,” Macquarie said.

“With tightening global regulation, geopolitical uncertainty and changes in consumer spending we see buy now, pay later as more of a complimentary customer acquisition tool rather than a profit generator going forward.”

This article originally appeared on The Sydney Morning Herald.