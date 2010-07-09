Choice Mogul Quotes From Sun Valley

Disney CEO Bob Iger.

Here’s what some of the moguls attending Allen & Co.’s annual media gathering have said during their stay these past few days in Sun Valley, Idaho…NBC Universal chief Jeff Zucker said the review process for the proposed $30 billion merger of Comcast and NBCU, which was born at last year’s Sun Valley gathering, is “on track.” (via WSJ)



On the prospect of offering consumers smaller and cheaper TV packages, Glenn Britt, chief executive of Time Warner Cable, said: “It would be a good thing if we could all figure out a way to have one or more smaller packages that would be attractive to people who can’t afford bigger ones, especially if we could do it in a way that the entertainment companies are still able to finance the product.” (via Reuters)

Disney CEO Bob Iger told Bloomberg TV that his company would appeal Wednesday’s court ruling that Disney has to pay $270 million in damages to the British production company that created “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.” He said: “The judge and the jury got all wrong. I don’t want to go into specifics but it’s a pretty direct quote.”



