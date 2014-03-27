Hoards Of Foodies Swarmed New York's Lower East Side For The Ultimate Feeding Frenzy Last Night

Hungry foodies swarmed Basketball City in New York City’s far Lower East Side for the Village Voice’s seventh annual Choice Eats food festival last night.

The feeding frenzy included booths from more than 80 restaurants offering small samples to curious eaters. Each restaurant had previously been featured by the Village Voice’s print version or on their Fork in the Road blog.

The place was packed, and some 3,000 attendees waited in long lines just to get a chance to try samples from their favourite restaurants.

Plenty of hot restaurants were on hand, like the popular Prospect Heights spot606 R&D.

AndDevi, which was serving up spicy Indian Sloppy Joes.

Queens Comfort had a pretty quirky setup, where they doled out some amazing atomic macaroni and cheese.

Local breweries, includingOmmegang,Blue Point, and Brooklyn’sSixpoint Brewery, served refreshments.

And, of course, there were plenty of sweets. This peanut butter and jelly creation comes courtesy ofDoughnut Plant.

