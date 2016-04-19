The only way to eat this chocolate dessert is to crack it open with a mallet

Umi Sushi Buckhead is a restaurant in Atlanta, Georgia, that does not take dessert lightly. Its “Chocolate Kyu” dessert is filled with red bean pastry cream, whisky-infused mascarpone and fresh berries. Diners must whack it open with a wooden mallet in order to enjoy.

