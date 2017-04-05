A pastry chef made a chocolate cigar which looks scarily like the real thing

Pastry chef Amaury Guichon made a chocolate cigar which resembles the real thing.

The cigar shell is dipped into a fine chocolate before being filled with soft vanilla caramel and Bailey’s Cremeaux.

The cigar “ash” is made from a hazelnut crumble and delicately applied to the cigar to give it an extra realistic look.

A variety of culinary techniques is then used to give the cigar its finishing touches.

Produced By David Ibekwe

