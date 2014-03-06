Pure Geniuses Have Created A Milk Shot In A Cookie Glass

This weekend, 40,000 people are flying to Austin, Texas for an annual technology and entertainment conference, South by Southwest. Local shops and national brands are pulling out all the stops for attendees but one promotion in particular will take the cake — or cookie.

Dominique Ansel Bakery is making a limited batch of chocolate-chip cookies shaped like shot glasses and filling them with organic milk.

Even better, these shots will be served with Cronuts.

If you’re heading to Austin, you can find the concoction on Spring Street.

(via Grubhub)

