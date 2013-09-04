Chobani Pulls Yogurt From Shelves After Customers Complain About A Horrible Taste

Chobani pulled some yogurt from shelves after customers took to social media to complain about the taste.

Laura Northrup at The Consumerist published a testimonial from a reader who described a “sharp, almost tingling aftertaste” from cups of Chobani’s yogurt.

The Consumerist’s tipster went to the company’s Facebook page and realised that many other customers had the same problem.

Some customers even reported their yogurt cups were “bulging” and fizzing.

Chobani released this statement about the yogurt:

“Here at Chobani, nothing is more important to us than the quality of our products and the safety and satisfaction of our customers. Recently, we heard quality concerns surrounding certain cups, which were experiencing swelling or bloating. We’ve been diligently working with our retail partners and have voluntarily and proactively removed and replaced the majority of potentially affected cups with the code 16-012, expiration dates 9/11/2013 — 10/7/ 2013 to ensure our fans are met with only the best experience when enjoying our products.”

The statement doesn’t specify what caused the problem in quality.

