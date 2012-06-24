How Chobani Became A $750 Million Business In Only Five Years

Photo: Screengrab from inspiration4nation on YouTube

The Chobani brand is widely credited with starting the Greek yogurt craze in the U.S.Consumers have gone nuts for it since the product hit shelves in 2007, and Chobani has grown into a massive force.



Turkish native Hamdi Ulukaya is the man behind Chobani. The 40-year-old ran a modest cheese company in New York state before getting into the yogurt business.

Now, the company is the No. 3 maker of non-frozen yogurt in the U.S., raking in about $750 million in sales, according to Symphony IRI. The only ones ahead of it are industry titans Yoplait (owned by General Mills) and Dannon (owned by Danone).

And it all started with one snap decision.

